Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explain Why They’re Sleeping Separately

It's not exactly the Fantasy Suite.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have switched up their sleeping arrangement after welcoming twins Senna and Lux on June 11. (Older daughter Alessi is 2.) Lauren was hospitalized on July 22 for mastitis in both breasts for a day and she has since been resting at home with her husband...separately. But it's not because there's trouble in paradise.
"There are some nights where it is complete chaos," Arie explained in a YouTube video. "One wakes up at 10, then the other one wakes up at midnight, the other wakes up at 2. By the time you know it, you've gone through the whole night and you haven't slept."
But they've come to a solution that helps them both catch a few Z's.
"Lately we've been doing, I'll sleep in the twins' room, I'll take a night, then Lauren will sleep in the twins' room the next night," Arie said, with Lauren adding, "We just switch on and off."
Arie continued, "Just to give each other a full night's rest. Then the person who has a full night's rest handles Alessi first thing in the morning. It's working out pretty good."
In addition to their sleeping schedule, the couple have found what works best for their parenting is doing things equally.
"If I'm having a mental breakdown, Lauren picks up the slack," Arie expressed. "If she's having a mental breakdown, I get it together and I pick up the slack. I think that is what makes us great at—I'm tooting my own horn now—co-parenting."
He said that him and Lauren can "sense each other's needs" and switch off when they need a break.
Lauren added that the "key thing" to parenting twins is "keeping them on the same schedule." She gave this advice while holding Lux, who was adorably resting while swaddled up in the video. The former Bachelor contestant opened up about her birthing experience, which didn't go as planned: Lux was breach, and the only way to deliver both babies safely was via a C-section.
"I'm really glad that I did it that way," she said. The couple shared Lauren's labor in a separate vlog on YouTube, detailing the experience together. The couple first met on The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. While Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin, he later realized that Lauren was the one for him. They subsequently got married in January 2019 in Hawaii, with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating. At the time, Lauren was already pregnant with Alessi.