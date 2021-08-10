Cocokind's Can't-Miss Summer Sale is On: Score 20% Off Beauty Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Having a case of the Tuesdays? Perhaps treating yourself to some new beauty products can help!
Cocokind, one of our all-time favorite clean beauty brands, is having their summer sale, and you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to stock up or try out their amazing lineup of skincare and makeup products. Now through 8/12, you can score 20% off sitewide, no code required!
We love a lot of things about the brand, but we especially love how their formulas are waterless and use nutrient or vitamin-rich alternatives, like fruit and vegetal waters, steamed right out of plants. Good for your skin, good for the environment— it's a win-win! From their new Ceramide Barrier Serum that we can't stop taking about to their Resurfacing Sleep Mask and Scrubbing Clay, there are so many cocokind products that are sure to become your new obsessions.
Below, we rounded just 10 of our fave cocokind products that you can score on sale!
Oil to Milk Cleanser
The first step to your skincare ritual should be giving your skin a nice, thorough cleanse. We love how this cleanser removes makeup without drying out our skin. Plus, the fermented oat and oat lipid complex allows good bacteria to thrive for healthier-looking skin.
Ceramide Barrier Serum
This serum has been a savior for repairing and calming our stressed skin in the summer! For the foreseeable future, we are keeping this serum in our everyday skincare routine. It features five types of ceramides and complementary lipids to protect skin from external stressors.
Resurfacing Sleep Mask
Want to wake up to more radiant, smoother and hydrated skin? Give this overnight mask a try! It's packed with skin-loving ingredients like bakuchiol wild indigo extract, beta-glucan and squalane.
Sea Kale Clay Mask
We love a multitasking mask! This one gently exfoliates, helps with texture and pore concerns while helping remove excess oil
Rosewater Facial Toner
Featuring rose hydrosol, which aims to hydrate, calm and balance the skin's pH levels, a few spritz of this toner will do wonders for your skin, especially in the summer.
Vitamin C Serum with Sea Grape Caviar
Packed with sodium hyaluronate, nutrient-rich sea grape caviar extract, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, this serum works to hydrate skin, protect from environmental aggressors, reduce the appearance of dark spots and boost collagen production.
Celery Duo
While we haven't tried the eye cream, we love the unique texture of the cream. With a celery superseed complex, both products work together to diminish the appearance of pores, fine lines and rough patches.
Chlorophyll Mask
This is the product that got us hooked on cocokind! Thanks to spirulina and chlorella powders, this mask will deeply cleanse and detoxify skin. A little of this powder mask goes a long way. All you have to do is mix it with water and apply a thin layer!
Body Care Basics Duo
You could buy the lotion and scrubbing clay separately, but they go so well together! The prebiotic body scrubbing clay is the ultimate shower time must-have to help cleanse, exfoliate and clarify skin. Post-shower lather on the body lotion, which includes prebiotic rice sake and avocado oil to gently exfoliate, brighten and moisturize skin
