Cocokind's Can't-Miss Summer Sale is On: Score 20% Off Beauty Must-Haves

Having a case of the Tuesdays? Perhaps treating yourself to some new beauty products can help!

Cocokind, one of our all-time favorite clean beauty brands, is having their summer sale, and you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to stock up or try out their amazing lineup of skincare and makeup products. Now through 8/12, you can score 20% off sitewide, no code required!

We love a lot of things about the brand, but we especially love how their formulas are waterless and use nutrient or vitamin-rich alternatives, like fruit and vegetal waters, steamed right out of plants. Good for your skin, good for the environment— it's a win-win! From their new Ceramide Barrier Serum that we can't stop taking about to their Resurfacing Sleep Mask and Scrubbing Clay, there are so many cocokind products that are sure to become your new obsessions.

Below, we rounded just 10 of our fave cocokind products that you can score on sale!