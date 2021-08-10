Have You Met the Other Cast Members of How I Met Your Father?

The new stars of How I Met Your Father are legen—wait for it—dary.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff: grown-ish's Francia Raisa, The Royals' Tom Ainsley, Candyman's Tien Tran and God Friended Me's Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).
According to the streaming service, like its predecessor, HIMYF follows Sophie as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her friends are trying to figure life out.
So, what roles do the HIMYF newcomers play? Hulu offered up the following descriptions:
Raisa will play Valentina, "Sophie's roommate....She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie."
Ainsley is set to play the dashing Charlie, "the son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life."
Tran adds to Jesse's friend group by playing his sister Ellen, "who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar."
As for Sharma, he's playing Sid, "a new bar owner [who] plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism."
While there's no mention of ducky ties or yellow umbrellas, the new series sounds as promising as a night out with Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). It certainly has better press than the first failed HIMYM spinoff.
We're, of course, talking about the 2014 pilot for How I Met Your Dad, which starred Greta Gerwig as Sally and Meg Ryan as the narrator (a.k.a. future Sally). The project ultimately never came to fruition, with CBS' Nina Tassler noting at the time, "I'm heartsick. We love this brand and we love this show, but it didn't work out."
In 2017, Gerwig revealed to Stephen Colbert that her character didn't resonate with test audiences, adding, "They turned the knob to the left every time I came on...so yeah, they didn't like it. At all."
That feedback is worse than losing a slap bet! While we wait to suit up and tune into HIMYF, find out which actors we hope cameo on the spinoff below.