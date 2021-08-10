New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

Andrew Cuomo is stepping down from his position of power.

On Tuesday, August 10, the New York governor announced he will be resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. In recent weeks, many political figures including President Joe Biden called for the governor to step down.

"I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a press conference. "And therefore, that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will serve the rest of his term. She will also become the state's first female governor.

"It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be," Cuomo said in his announcement. "I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."