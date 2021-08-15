Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

If you can't say something nice, you shouldn't be talking s--t about your exes. It's an adage Ben Affleck has clearly taken to heart.

You won't catch the Deep Water actor saying anything short of laudatory about ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the way she is with their kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. And when it comes to that other famous Jennifer he dated for a stretch back in the wilds of the early '00s, Affleck has been known to say a kind word or two.

"People were so f--king mean about her: sexist, racist, ugly vicious s--t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things," Affleck said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast this past January, reflecting on the all-out hysteria his romance with Jennifer Lopez caused during the heyday of tabloid culture, Juicy Couture sweatsuits and Motorola Razrs. "Now it's like she is lionized and respected for the work she has done, where she came from and what she accomplished. As well as she f--king should be."