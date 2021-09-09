NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Voice's RaeLynn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Josh Davis

"God Made Girls"—and babies! Country singer and The Voice alum RaeLynn welcomed her first baby with husband Josh Davis on Sept. 8.

Something to sing about! 

The Voice alum RaeLynn welcomed her first child with husband Josh Davis on Sept. 8. "7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Josh and daughter Daisy. "September 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world babies are truly a gift."

"So thankful for our little blonde miracle," she added. "Now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y'all!"

The country singer first announced her pregnancy while celebrating her 27th birthday on May 4, writing on Instagram, "Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL."

RaeLynn added, "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY."

The "Me About Me" singer shared that she couldn't wait to be a mom to her "little flower child," and watch husband Josh enter fatherhood. 

Fellow country stars Brittany AldeanCarly PearceLauren Alaina and Danielle Bradbery sent their congratulations to the new parents.

2021 Celebrity Babies

RaeLynn first appeared on season two of The Voice in 2012 and worked with coach Blake Shelton. Blake and now-wife Gwen Stefani even attended RaeLynn's wedding to Josh in 2016. 

"Daisy's gonna love Uncle Blake," Raelynn wrote on Aug. 8. "Missing you @gwenstefani." 

As for RaeLynn's singing career, the new mom is also working on new music, including a follow-up to her Baytown EP. RaeLynn dropped new single "Only in a Small Town" on Aug. 13, writing, "Alright y'all, prayers and pregnancy aside, time to get back to the party." 

RaeLynn and Josh shared they already know how they want to raise their baby girl. "We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," Raelynn told People in May. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself." 

