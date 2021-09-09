The Voice's RaeLynn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Josh Davis

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

Something to sing about!

The Voice alum RaeLynn welcomed her first child with husband Josh Davis on Sept. 8. "7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Josh and daughter Daisy. "September 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world babies are truly a gift."

"So thankful for our little blonde miracle," she added. "Now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y'all!"

The country singer first announced her pregnancy while celebrating her 27th birthday on May 4, writing on Instagram, "Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL."

RaeLynn added, "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY."

The "Me About Me" singer shared that she couldn't wait to be a mom to her "little flower child," and watch husband Josh enter fatherhood.

Fellow country stars Brittany Aldean, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and Danielle Bradbery sent their congratulations to the new parents.