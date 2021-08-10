New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead at 24

The sports world has lost a beloved athlete.

Cyclist Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand in the 2016 Rio Olympics, has passed away at the age of 24.

"The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333, Olivia Podmore, " the organization said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss. We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo."

Olivia's brother, Mitchell Podmore, also confirmed the news on Facebook. "Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore," he wrote. "You will be in our hearts forever."

The cause of Olivia's death has yet to be revealed. A New Zealand police spokesperson told CNN "police attended a sudden death at a Cambridge property" on Aug. 9.

"Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner," the police continued. "The Coroner will release their findings in due course."