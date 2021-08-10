Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Is Engaged: Get a Status Update on Bachelor Nation Couples

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

Katie Thurston has handed out her final rose.

Monday, Aug. 9 marked the finale for season 17 of The Bachelorette and, in typical Bachelor Nation fashion, there was plenty of drama to enjoy. Nonetheless, this season's leading lady Katie still got her happy ending thanks to a proposal by Blake Moynes.

"The night that you said that you loved me changed my life forever," Katie gushed before handing off the last boutonnière. "Because I knew in that moment, I wanted to love you for the rest of my life. You and only you. You have made me the happiest woman alive."

However, as Bachelor Nation knows all too well, not all Bachelor/ette pairings are meant to last. In fact, once Bachelorette success story J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert called it quits in October 2020. And their love story came to an official end in July when J.P. filed for divorce from Ashley.