Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Growing Up Chrisley's Chase Chrisley is ready to get engaged to girlfriend Emmy Medders in the season three trailer, but where do things stand between the couple today? Find out.

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

Not walking down the aisle anytime soon. 

Growing Up Chrisley star Chase Chrisley has exclusively revealed his relationship status ahead of the season three premiere. While Chase is talking marriage with girlfriend Emmy Medders in the cute teaser trailer, it turns out that they just weren't meant to be. 

"I will say that I have definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal, that's for sure," Chase exclusively told E! News on Aug. 8. "That's nowhere in sight." 

Even though Chase's mom Julie Chrisley warned he is "not ready" to get married, Chase purchased an engagement ring for Emmy. However, don't count on Chase using that ring anytime soon—in fact, he returned it.

"No, I don't [still have it]," Chase continued. "Emmy and I are actually not even dating anymore." Sister Savannah Chrisley added that "relationships come and go" in 2021, especially due to the pandemic.

So, what happened to the happy couple? 

"Emmy's a great girl, she's a great person. I care about her a lot," Chase noted. "It was just time for us to go our separate ways. You never know what's going to happen in the future, but for now, that's where we're at."

Meanwhile, Chase is focusing on his budding real estate career, following in dad Todd Chrisley's footsteps. 

"Savannah and I both, we've been raised around real estate," Chase explained. "I think it's just kind of been something that's been second nature to both of us. Savannah actually jumped in on that with me, and we're working on real estate together."

Unlike his love life with ex Emmy, Chase is committed to real estate for the long haul: "It's definitely I see myself doing for a very long time."

Tune in to see the "best season yet" of Growing Up Chrisley, returning Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on the USA Network. Binge your favorite episodes on Peacock.

(E!, USA and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

