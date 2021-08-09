Bachelor NationTokyo OlympicsCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Netflix's New Horror Series Is Perfect for Haunting of Hill House Fans

Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan has a new horror series for Netflix. See the, well, haunting first trailer.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 09, 2021 8:32 PMTags
TVZach GilfordCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Stars Tease Horror & Romance

Midnight Mass is not The Haunting season three, but we'd understand why you might think that.

On Monday, August 9, Netflix released the first bone-chilling trailer for its new horror series, Midnight Mass, which premieres September 24—and fans of Mike Flanagan's creepy tales should get ready to see some familiar faces.

Because 2020's Bly Manor saw the return of so many Hill House actors in new roles, it's not necessarily surprising that Flanagan is bringing back members of his ensemble for round three. Midnight Mass stars Kate SiegelHenry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Robert LongstreetSamantha Sloyan and Alex Essoe. But two of the creepiest roles go to newbies.

Instead of horror in a haunted abode, Midnight Mass explores the supernatural occurrences that pop up on an isolated island. Here's where newcomer Zach Gilford comes into play!

photos
The Haunting of Hill House Hidden Ghosts You Might Have Missed

Gilford leads this new horror drama as Riley, a disgraced young man who has returned home to Crockett Island. Riley's return is eerily timed alongside the arrival of the charismatic Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) and other odd events, including dead cats washing up on the shore.

Riley notes in the trailer below, "That wasn't an act of God."

In response, Father Paul simply asks, "Wasn't it?"

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

2

Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

3

Johnny Weir Reacts to Criticism of His Look at Tokyo Closing Ceremony

As their tense conversation continues, Father Paul spookily encourages Riley to question what he doesn't know. What makes things even more eerie? Father Paul's voice routinely asking "Why?" over a series of creepy moments, making us eager for answers.

September can't come soon enough!

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Watch the terrifying teaser for yourself above.

Midnight Mass premieres Friday, Sept. 24 on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

2

Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

3

Johnny Weir Reacts to Criticism of His Look at Tokyo Closing Ceremony

4

Katy Perry Perfectly Trolls "Daddy" Orlando After He Posts Trip Photos

5

Selena Gomez Says She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney at a Young Age