Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Speak Out for the First Time Since Bachelorette Engagement

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

When it came to capturing Katie Thurston's heart, Blake Moynes was ultimately the one who rose to the occasion.

Following a season of The Bachelorette that kept us on the edge of our seats, the 30-year-old marketing manager's journey came to an end on Aug. 9 when she gave her final rose to Blake. Now, the happy couple is sharing an update on their budding romance, which continued once cameras stopped rolling.

"Every day, our love continues to grow stronger and stronger," Katie said after the lovebirds reunited on the After the Final Rose stage. "We are not even the same couple that you guys just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we're just so excited to start our lives together."

Katie went on to tell co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she didn't regret going on this challenging process to find love. Indeed, viewers got to see just how challenging it was when Katie had a fiery exchange with contestant Greg Grippo before Blake took the stage.