Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney at a Young Age

Watch : Selena Gomez Responds to "Good Fight" Kidney Transplant Reference

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the place she found herself in as a teenaged Alex Russo.



The 29-year-old singer recently opened up about starring as the young wizard in the popular Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place. While promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the Rare Beauty founder admitted, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing."



Selena—who instantly became a household name when she starred as the spunky high-school student from 2007 until the show's end in 2012—also mentioned that the plot of her upcoming murder-mystery series intrigued her enough to return to the small screen after almost ten years.



"What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," the actress revealed. Adding that she acted just how any teenager would while on set back then, she shared, "But when I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."