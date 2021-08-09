Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra Break Up

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra's budding romance has come to an end.



The 28-year-old Bachelorette alum and the model have officially called it quits after about eight months together, a source close to Tyler confirms to E! News. According to the insider, the reality TV star is now single after the "fairly recent" and "mutual" split.

While the duo has yet to address the news publicly, the source also shared the possible cause of the breakup, citing that "distance played a factor." The insider adds, "Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it's been hard between the two." The breakup comes just a little over a week after Tyler declared his love for Camila during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.



Bachelor Nation fans first speculated that the two broke up after noticing they unfollowed each other on Instagram last week, and the 27-year-old influencer has also unfollowed Tyler's brother, Ryan, as well. E! News has reached to Camila and Tyler's reps for comment.



The couple first made headlines earlier this year when they were spotted spending time together in New York City. The relationship marked Tyler's first public romance following his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid. After Tyler and Camila's NYC outing in January, a source told E! News that the two were getting "serious" and became "inseparable."