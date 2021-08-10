Find Out If Katie Thurston Actually Got Engaged in The Bachelorette's Shocking Finale

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

This season was no bed of roses for Katie Thurston, but tonight she finally got her happy ending.

On The Bachelorette's Aug. 9 season finale, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager got engaged to wildlife manager Blake Moynes. The pair first declared their "f--king love" for one another during their overnight date, which involved a paintball excursion, a cowboy tub and a conversation under the stars.

And, in an intimate moment in the finale, Blake made his love for Katie official by getting down on one knee after noting, "Since day one, it's been [a] connection and an understanding that seemed too good to be true. But I knew. I knew the moment that I first met you and you called me 'trouble.'"

For a second, we thought Blake was going to break up with Katie, as he said he couldn't give her what she came here for. Yet, that seemed to be a red herring as he then added, "Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you. Every day moving forward."

The Bachelorette season 17 lead proved she felt similarly by offering him her finale rose. "The night that you said that you loved me changed my life forever," she said before handing off the last boutonnière. "Because I knew in that moment, I wanted to love you for the rest of my life. You and only you. You have made me the happiest woman alive."