LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Becomes a Real-Life Princess in New Campaign

The youngest member of the James crew is a true princess.

As the countdown to a new school year begins, LeBron James' 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James decided to celebrate Janie and Jack's new "Everyone's a Princess" campaign with some magical photos.

In a new social media post shared on Monday, Aug. 9, the All Things Zhuri YouTube host transformed into a Disney princess while sharing a message to her fans of all ages.

"To all my fellow princesses!" she shared on Instagram. "At @janieandjack everyone's a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness. Come join the #UltimatePrincessCelebration." ⠀

The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack is inspired by Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration. The campaign underscores the message that every child can be a princess when they embody courage, kindness, determination and celebrate each other's differences.