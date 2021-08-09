Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir have found a way to make paradise even sweeter.
After they were spotted kissing earlier this month, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, August 8, as both stars posted to Instagram about their romance.
Brooks' post included a photo of himself walking toward the 28-year-old Icelandic CrossFit athlete alongside the pool during their stay at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii.
"I'll start walking your way, you start walking mine," Brooks wrote, quoting from the 1991 country hit "Meet in the Middle" by Diamond Rio. The 38-year-old retired NHL player tagged Katrín in the caption.
For her part, Katrín shared a photo around the same time that showed the lovebirds both using straws to drink from coconuts in Hawaii. "Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine," she wrote, tagging Brooks and adding coconut and heart emojis.
This follows Brooks having kissed Katrín at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games on Aug. 1 while he was wearing a jersey in support of her. The following day, Brooks, who split from Julianne Hough more than a year ago, shared a message to Instagram that praised Katrín's work ethic.
"Ever since I met @katrintanja she's always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night," he wrote in part. "You continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night!"
On August 5, Katrín shared a solo photo of herself in the pool at their Hawaii resort, and she credited Brooks with snapping the shot. In the comments section, he wrote, "Stunnnnnnning!" and added a fire emoji.