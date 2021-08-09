Guy Fieri’s Latest Food Combo May Confuse You, But Your Tastebuds Will Be Thankful

Imagine a world without peanut butter and jelly, chicken and waffles, cookies and cream or chips and salsa. It's a bleak, tasteless existence—and one we don't ever want to think about, thank you very much.
So, we veered hard into the opposite direction and booked ourselves a one-way ticket to Flavortown, where Guy Fieri is expanding our palates with his apple pie hot dog. Yes, you read that right: It's a hot dog inside of an apple pie. Kind of.
And before you pass, allow Guy to explain this unexpected concoction, created in collaboration with Chevrolet. With a buttery crust, a beefy hot dog, bacon jam, apple pie filling and an apple mustard, "it's got a little saltiness, a little sweetness to it," he tells E! News. "You get the sweet and the salt and the crunch and the flakiness. All that crossover, it works."
Skeptics—including us, dear reader—be damned because the combo is good—and satisfies just about every craving.
It turns out while we were all at home making banana bread or taking a shot at sourdough, Guy was in the kitchen perfecting what he calls "one of the most all-American foods," which will be served at the August 12 MLB at Field of Dreams Game in Iowa. Though unsure at first—"I said, 'What have I gotten myself into?'" Guy admits—the end result is a home run: "What we have made really is going to make you wonder, ‘Why hasn't this been done before?'"
It's that hunger for experimentation—and, OK maybe the frosted tips—that launched Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Tournament of Champions, the upcoming Guy: Hawaiian Style and a slew of other shows, restaurants and partnerships and cemented his status as Mayor of Flavortown.
Now, Guy is inaugurating sons Hunter, 24, and Ryder, 15, into his culinary empire. With production and traveling on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Fieri family filmed GGG from their Santa Rose, California ranch, with Ryder on the GoPro and Hunter acquiring a taste for the role of co-host—or deputy mayor, if you will.
"Hunter has done an outstanding job," Guy raves. "We have this really great friendship and this great bond...It's been a very difficult time for everybody and we've had such losses, but to celebrate the positive things happening—wow—to watch him step in and step up and be involved and working on some of his own show ideas..."
But before Hunter can reign—for now, Guy is just fine with him as the Secretary of Flavortown—he needs to roll up his sleeves and learn everything first-hand. That's the rule with just about anything for the Fieri kids, whether it's the restaurant business or taking care of the 500 goats on their ranch.
"We have a lot of projects going on and Hunter is immersed in all of them," the 53-year-old shares. "And I said, 'It makes me so proud that you're here doing this...At the end of the day, you've got to know this inside-out to be able to be really great at it. You can't just know it because you learned that part of it. You have to know how to go over and clean the filter on the pump that waters the feed. You've got to know how to drive the bulldozer. You've got to know how to drive the firetruck. And the only way you're going to know is from the practical experience of being involved. Same thing with the restaurant business.' So every step, every turn, he's with me."
As for Ryder, well he's got another idea in mind. "Ryder says if he doesn't make it to the NBA then he'll come over and start working for me."
Hey, it's not a bad backup plan.
MLB at Field of Dreams Presented by GEICO, featuring the White Sox vs. the Yankees, will at played at a temporary ballpark built near the movie site Aug. 12 on FOX at 7 p.m. ET.