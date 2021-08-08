The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship.
The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, the Bachelor Nation page shared two separate photos of the reality stars enjoying a late night out. In one image, Bri and Greg were seen walking in the street side-by-side. Another snapshot showed the duo waiting in line together to enter an unknown place.
Following the news circulating of their hang out, Bri put her skills as a communications professional to use and set the record straight about her outing with Greg.
Later on Sunday, she posted an Instagram Story of herself holding hands with a man who clearly wasn't Greg. "Current relationship status," she captioned her post.
It appears Bri is keeping details of her boyfriend to herself as she didn't share his identity or how long they've been dating. She has, however, been spotted with this mystery man before when he appeared to be her date to a wedding earlier in the year.
Greg's latest outing comes just days after he self-eliminated himself on Katie's season of The Bachelorette on Monday, Aug. 2. His exit not only surprised fans, but Katie as well. Following his departure, The Bachelorette lead seemingly accused him of "gaslighting" her.
According to the New Jersey contestant, he ended up leaving the show due to Katie not saying that she's in love with him.
After what seemed to be a successful "hometown" date with Katie meeting Greg's family, he divulged to Katie that she filled a "hole" in his "heart" since his dad passed away a few years ago. After, Greg professed his love for her, but she didn't respond the way he wanted to. Cue his dramatic exit. Katie apologized but stood strong in her boundary of saving an "I love you" for her last pick. But despite her efforts to turn things around by begging him to stay, he decided to end his time on the show.
Katie's journey to find love still isn't over. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.