Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram After Bachelor Exit to Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend

Chris Harrison's journey as The Bachelor host may be over, but he has his own love story without the franchise.
The former Bachelor Nation host, who exited the long-running series in June following his controversial comments, broke his social media silence to celebrate his 3-year anniversary with girlfriend Lauren Zima.
"Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman," he captioned his Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 7. "I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace...your love."
He then joked, "The only woman that can remain chic as s--t while doing a Voldemort impersonation."
"I love you LZ Happy anniversary!" the 50-year-old star concluded. "Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us."
Additionally, he posted a series of images that captured sweet moments of him and Lauren enjoying a beach day, hanging out on a boat, relaxing at home and on a romantic stroll in the sand.
Chris wasn't the only one to mark the special occasion. His journalist girlfriend also celebrated their relationship milestone on her own Instagram page.
"I'm feeling more blessed than ever that I get to live each day with you," she wrote.
Lauren continued, "You are an immeasurably incredible partner, and every time we look out into the night sky, I'm grateful we'll greet and experience the next day together. It's cheesy, it's romantic, it's true…I love you for all the right reasons : ) — for the man you are through and through. Cheers to the future!"
Chris' social media return comes six months after he temporarily stepped down as The Bachelor franchise host due to his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in February. At the time, Chris defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after racially insensitive photos of her were resurfaced online. Both Chris and Rachael have since issued apologies.
But in June, Chris announced that he was officially departing the ABC show as host.
"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he captioned his Instagram post on June 8. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."
A source told E! News at the time, "Chris is saddened to leave The Bachelor franchise. It was his whole life and identity for many years and he was hopeful he would continue his contract." The insider shared that "the studio decided this was what's best."
Chris' exit from the show ushered in a new era for who would be the face of the franchise. ABC announced that former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would serve as temporary hosts for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. The powers that be decided they nailed their hosting duties, since the two were just announced to return for Michelle Young's season as well.