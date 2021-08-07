Ariana Grande Celebrates Dalton Gomez's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Watch : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Ariana Grande is enjoying that married life!

The 28-year-old pop star, who married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in May, celebrated her husband's 26th birthday with a sweet shout-out and never-before-seen photo of their intimate wedding.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 7, the musician first posted a candid image of her and the birthday boy adorably sitting in a pair of giant Dutch wooden clogs from their recent getaway in Amsterdam.

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," her message read. "I love you infinitely."

In a separate post, Ariana uploaded a black-and-white selfie of her and Dalton sharing a passionate kiss on their wedding day. Making their snapshot even cuter? One of the singer's dogs was sandwiched between them as they packed on the PDA.

The Positions singer's newly released snapshot of their big day comes just three months after she and Dalton tied the knot at their Montecito, Calif. home.