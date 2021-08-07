Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times in Their Relationship

Tayshia Adams is opening up about her not-so-rosy moments with fiancé Zac Clark.
The former Bachelorette lead, who fell in love with the 36-year-old star on the 16th season of the ABC dating series, recently revealed that she and Zac have had their ups and downs since getting engaged. More specifically, Tayshia admitted how hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette affected their relationship.
"It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast on Thursday, Aug. 5.
She continued, "I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other. And I think that that's absolutely normal."
The 30-year-old star added that she found it difficult at times to host Katie's season. Not only was she reminded of her and Zac's journey on the show, but she said it was challenging to be apart.
"For me, I'm not going to lie, because it was so close to, like, my season, I feel like I kinda was in my feels a lot of the journey," Tayshia confessed. "I would even text Zac and be like, 'I'm thinking of us through this thing.' 'I'm thinking of how you kind of stressed out, like, [with me] going on a date or how I was feeling.'"
As she put it, "It was tough for me, I was crying a lot."
While Tayshia didn't dive into detail about her and Zac's hardships, she said it's important to remember that not everything is going to be picture-perfect.
"People don't need to need to know our story, but like, I think people need to know that even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things," she shared. "Like, okay, we need to remember where we came from."
The reality TV personality revealed how they got through their rough patch, explaining they "reminisced" and "figured out why we got in this in the first place."
Back in March, the couple sparked breakup rumors after fans claimed that Tayshia wasn't wearing her engagement ring in an Instagram Story. However, Tayshia set the record straight, explaining at the time, " I don't know what is happening...But you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."
"I love that there's so much love & support around our relationship but please don't put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us," she added. "Annnnyyywayysss lol, now that that is cleared up, let's keep putting out positive energy as we head into this week. @zwclark I love you."
These days, it appears the pair is in a much better place. Just this month, Zac celebrated Tayshia's Bachelorette hosting gig with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.
"I hope your wish came true and I hope you take a minute to breathe and appreciate all YOU have done in the past 365 days since we met," he captioned his post. "You have done more in a year than most do in a lifetime."