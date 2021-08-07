Gabrielle Union and More Stars Celebrate Former President Obama's Birthday at Lavish Event

Watch : Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae & More Honor Juneteenth

VIPS only!

Some of the biggest stars scored a coveted ticket to former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash. The public figure, who turned 60 on Wednesday, Aug. 4, kept the celebration going later in the week.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the former president kicked off his birthday festivities on Friday, Aug. 6 at a resort in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

It appears John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen may have snagged an invite as they were seen at the vacation hot spot with their kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. On Friday evening, the Cravings cookbook author even snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, in which she showed off her elegant black dress that featured gold hoop cutouts at the midriff.

John and Chrissy weren't the only ones dressed to impress that night.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hinted on Instagram that they were headed to the former president's fun-filled event after posing in their fashionable outfits.