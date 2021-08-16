7 Things Sherri Saum Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sherri Saum has a lot of love to go around.

Between raising her 7-year-old twins Michael and John with husband Kamar de los Reyes to forming TV families on shows like The Fosters, the actress remains incredibly grateful for the life around her.

But as so many moms can relate to, there are a few products that make life easier, tastier or even sweeter. Fortunately for us, Sherri is sharing some of her favorites with us. As an added bonus, many are less than a $20 bill.

From Chuckle & Roar travel games to La Croix sparkling water, see some of the items that Sherri can't live without all summer long.