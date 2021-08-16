Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

7 Things Sherri Saum Can't Live Without

Before summer comes to an end, The Fosters star and proud mom Sherri Saum reveals the items she loves to use.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 16, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Sherri Saum, Can't Live WithoutE! Illustration; Getty Images

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sherri Saum has a lot of love to go around. 

Between raising her 7-year-old twins Michael and John with husband Kamar de los Reyes to forming TV families on shows like The Fosters, the actress remains incredibly grateful for the life around her.

But as so many moms can relate to, there are a few products that make life easier, tastier or even sweeter. Fortunately for us, Sherri is sharing some of her favorites with us. As an added bonus, many are less than a $20 bill. 

From Chuckle & Roar travel games to La Croix sparkling water, see some of the items that Sherri can't live without all summer long. 

 

8 Things Nina Agdal Can't Live Without

Safe + Fair Granola

"Safe + Fair Granola is my 'go-to,' even though we don't have food allergies in my fam. It's great having snacks that I know my boys can take to school and share at play dates. Sooo tasty!"

$13
Safe + Fair

Pee Wee Combo Pack

"It's never been more top of mind to keep our boys' school and sports stuff organized and labeled! InchBug has so many personalized and fun ways to make sure Michael and John's gear find their way back home, and avoid getting mixed up with others' stuff!!! Labeling the kids' stuff also helps avoids germs."

$36-$49
$30-$40
Inchbug

Aloisia Beauty K-Sentials

"There are billions of skincare products to choose from and I have cycled through many. But, the ones that earn a permanent space in my cabinet come from companies that are rooted in nature AND science. Things like ancient apricot kernel oil dating back centuries from India and Armenia combined with modern breakthroughs like sodium hyuranloate for intense hydration. K beauty is here to stay for good reason and Aloisia Beauty has it mastered."

$199
Aloisia Beauty

KETO Protein Cookie Dough

"BHU keto products have leveled up my snacking game! There's so much competition in wellness focused snacks, and BHU earns its spot on top! I'm especially loving the new slice and bake keto cookies."

$14-$30
BHU Foods

Meat District Pitmaster Angus Brisket Beef Patties

"I love Meat District Burgers! We've been making the most of at home dining and BBQing this past year and meat district comes through with such premium and delicious seasoned burgers—my freezer is stocked!"

$7
Instacart

La Croix Sparkling Water Variety Pack

"I love plain H20, but I gotta be real—it gets boring! La Croix is always a welcome sight in the fridge—crisp bubbly and refreshing—and different essences for all the different tastes in my fam!"

$21
Amazon

Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Game

"It's so important to balance screen time with non electronic entertainment. We love chuckle & roar travel games. It's amazing how engaged the boys are with games that doesn't have a charge cord!"

$20
Target

