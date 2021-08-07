2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo From Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared an adorable new photo of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, for a heartwarming cause.

By Corinne Heller Aug 07, 2021 2:55 PMTags
CharityCeleb KidsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrincess Charlotte
Watch: Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte making a tiny friend.

In a pic posted on the couple's Instagram page on Saturday, Aug. 7, the 6-year-old girl is seen cradling a red admiral butterfly. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the post, which also includes two close-ups of butterflies, to promote a new campaign by the U.K. charity Butterfly Conservation that encourages people to submit a log of daily butterfly sightings to help assess the health of their local environment.

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," read Kate and William's Instagram post. "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

photos
Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Kate, who often photographs her family, took the new pic of her daughter, according to multiple reports. In the image, which is slightly cropped, Charlotte sports one of her most casual looks yet—she is dressed in a John Lewis & Partners Kids' lace trim short sleeve T-shirt in Bijou Blue (retails for $4-$5) and pink and white floral pants or shorts.

Trending Stories

1

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

2

Vanessa Bryant Settles "Disgraceful" Lawsuit With Mom Sofia Laine

3

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

The Cambridges last shared a new photo of Charlotte, their only daughter and middle of their three children, in early May to mark her birthday. The little girl celebrated the occasion at her family's country home in Norfolk, England with her parents and brothers, Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3. They have been living there throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"She had a lovely day," William later said during a visit to the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm, according to HELLO! magazine. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

2

Vanessa Bryant Settles "Disgraceful" Lawsuit With Mom Sofia Laine

3

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

4

Reign Disick Welcomed Kourtney Kardashian Home in the Sweetest Way

5

Joel Kinnaman Claims Ex Is Threatening to Harm Him and His Family