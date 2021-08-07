Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo From Kate Middleton and Prince William

Watch : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte making a tiny friend.

In a pic posted on the couple's Instagram page on Saturday, Aug. 7, the 6-year-old girl is seen cradling a red admiral butterfly. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the post, which also includes two close-ups of butterflies, to promote a new campaign by the U.K. charity Butterfly Conservation that encourages people to submit a log of daily butterfly sightings to help assess the health of their local environment.

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," read Kate and William's Instagram post. "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."