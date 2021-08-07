Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo From Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte making a tiny friend.
In a pic posted on the couple's Instagram page on Saturday, Aug. 7, the 6-year-old girl is seen cradling a red admiral butterfly. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the post, which also includes two close-ups of butterflies, to promote a new campaign by the U.K. charity Butterfly Conservation that encourages people to submit a log of daily butterfly sightings to help assess the health of their local environment.
"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," read Kate and William's Instagram post. "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."
Kate, who often photographs her family, took the new pic of her daughter, according to multiple reports. In the image, which is slightly cropped, Charlotte sports one of her most casual looks yet—she is dressed in a John Lewis & Partners Kids' lace trim short sleeve T-shirt in Bijou Blue (retails for $4-$5) and pink and white floral pants or shorts.
The Cambridges last shared a new photo of Charlotte, their only daughter and middle of their three children, in early May to mark her birthday. The little girl celebrated the occasion at her family's country home in Norfolk, England with her parents and brothers, Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3. They have been living there throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"She had a lovely day," William later said during a visit to the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm, according to HELLO! magazine. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."