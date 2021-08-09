2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Revisit All of the Jaw-Dropping Moments From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

From Caeleb Dressel's quick swimming in the pool to Simone Biles' inspiring gymnastics journey, celebrate the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony with some of the most memorable moments.

Watch: Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win

The Tokyo Olympic Games may be over, but the celebrations are just beginning.

For the past two weeks, the world has come together to watch the greatest athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. While the competition was fierce and history was made time and time again, many fans will continue talking about the jaw-dropping moments that left millions inspired.

For starters, Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the United States gymnastics team made America proud with their focus on mental health as well as their skills in various events. As for Caeleb Dressel, we're still in awe with how fast he swam to secure multiple gold medals.

And while the United States athletes gave viewers plenty of reasons to be impressed, credit also has to be given to countless others across the world. After all, it's more than notable that Great Britain's Sky Brown won a skateboarding medal at just 13 years old.

Best Reactions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Whether you have been glued to the TV for the past two weeks or simply want to relive a few big moments, E! News has you covered in our gallery below

And don't forget, the 2022 Winter Olympics kick off in February on NBC. We're just getting started folks!

Natacha Pisarenko/AP/Shutterstock
Suni Lee
FRANK FRANKLIN II/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Delante Johnson
CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Karsten Warholm
FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images
Team Italy
Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
Bowen Becker, Blake Pieroni, Caeleb Dressel & Zach Apple
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Crouser
Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock
Team Japan
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Jorge Urena
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Tamyra Mensah-Stock
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
Jason Kenny
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Katie Nageotte
Michael Steele/Getty Images
David Valero Serrano
Koji Watanabe/Getty Images
Gustavo Nunez Castillo & Julio Yamel Rodriguez
Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock
Team Jamaica
Ben Curtis/AP/Shutterstock
Sky Brown
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Linoy Ashram
Matthias Schrader/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Andrew
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Petra Vamos
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Flora Pasztor & Meriem Mebarki
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Horacio Cifuentes
Patrick B Kraemer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Caeleb Dressel
Bai Yu/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
Opening Ceremony
Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock
Madina Taimazova
Clive Mason/Getty Images
Nikole Barnes & Lara Dallman-Weiss
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Simone Biles
Tsuyoshi Ueda/Pool Photo via AP
Adam Ondra
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Tom Daley
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Yulimar Rojas
Fernando Vergara/AP/Shutterstock
Carli Lloyd
