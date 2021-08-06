Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Healthy" Co-Parenting Relationship

As for the pair's four children—who recently enjoyed a fun-filled museum date with their parents in July—a separate source revealed that they "love being involved" in the processes of their dad's latest projects.



"They love seeing their dad work and North especially has been loving all of his music events," the insider says. According to the source, since Kanye's latest album is completed, he's planning to spend some more time with his family. "Kanye hopes to be in LA [Los Angeles] more and will be seeing the kids more frequently," the source shares. "Kim is happy the dust has settled, and they are both in better places."