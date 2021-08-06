Find Out Minka Kelly's Next Big Television Role

From one teen drama to the next. However, this time around, Minka Kelly will be one of the adults.
On Friday, August 6, Deadline reported that the Friday Night Lights alum has been added to the season two cast of HBO's Euphoria. While no details have been released about Kelly's new role, it's said she's not the only new face joining series leads Zendaya and Hunter Schafer for the new season. Specifically, Dominic Fike and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. have also joined season two in, what is assumed to be, recurring roles.
Kelly is obviously no stranger to the HBO family as she has recently starred on HBO Max's Titans, playing Dawn Granger/Dove. Still, Kelly is likely best known for playing cheerleader Lyla Garrity between 2006 and 2009 on FNL. So, it will be interesting to see how she fits into the ensemble cast, which also includes Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid and Sydney Sweeney among others.
For those who need a refresher, "Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media," per HBO. Similar themes were explored in the NBC drama, with Kelly's character facing bullying after cheating on her injured boyfriend Jason Street (Scott Porter).
Although we're excited about Kelly's next TV role, we have a feeling this means another FNL reunion is unlikely to occur in 2021. Not to mention, Porter told E! News in February, "We did a pilot re-watch, as a portion of the cast, to raise some money early on to get the proper PPE and medications really out there to people in need. And I think that's the most you're gonna see us together, I think for the near future."
