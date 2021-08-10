Relive Every Time Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Were Style Twins

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Rise From Teenager to Billionaire on "KUWTK"

There are a billion reasons to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 24th b-day, but our favorite is because she's a super mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has proven to be BFFs with three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and even brings her to work at Kylie Cosmetics. The mini-me mogul is already gearing up to take over Kylie's empire, and Kylie couldn't be more proud of her growing girl.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me," Kylie gushed on Feb. 1 in honor of Stormi's birthday. "Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years, but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do."

Kylie called being a mom "second nature" during docuseries Inside Kylie Cosmetics. "I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom," the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained. "My sisters and my mom have been huge influences to me, and I feel like really shaped me into who I am."