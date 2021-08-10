Bachelor NationTokyo OlympicsCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Every Time Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Were Style Twins

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Rise From Teenager to Billionaire on "KUWTK"

There are a billion reasons to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 24th b-day, but our favorite is because she's a super mom. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has proven to be BFFs with three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and even brings her to work at Kylie Cosmetics. The mini-me mogul is already gearing up to take over Kylie's empire, and Kylie couldn't be more proud of her growing girl. 

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me," Kylie gushed on Feb. 1 in honor of Stormi's birthday. "Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years, but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do."

Kylie called being a mom "second nature" during docuseries Inside Kylie Cosmetics"I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom," the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained. "My sisters and my mom have been huge influences to me, and I feel like really shaped me into who I am."

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

From matching outfits to their shared passion for all things fashion, let's take a look back at Stormi and Kylie's best mother-daughter moments as Kylie celebrates her big day.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Stormi stole our hearts being a mini version of her mom!

Instagram
Mother's Day Bliss

Kylie and Stormi showed their matching stripes in twinning rainbow bikinis on Mother's Day 2021. "I love being your mommy," Kylie captioned the sweet tribute on May 9. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2020

Kylie and Stormi were twinning in red for Christmas 2020, as the family canceled their annual holiday party for the first time in 42 years.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry Christmas!

and Happy Holidays!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Forever Friends

Alongside this photo, Kylie Jenner penned, "i got u forever."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi was Kylie's total mini-me in this picture from December 2020.

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helper

Kylie shared on Instagram, "we're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection".

Instagram
A Kiss For Stormi

In this Nov. 2020 picture, Kylie leaned in to give her daughter a kiss.

Instagram
Inseparable

Kylie and Stormi looked like best friends in this photo from Nov. 2020.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Happy Halloween

Kylie wrote on Instagram, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Silly Faces

In matching pajamas, Kylie and daughter Stormi made silly faces after baking cookies.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Spooky Season

The mother-daughter duo was clearly enjoying spooky season.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Another One

Another sweet snap of Kylie and Stormi in their matching fall-themed PJs.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cute Cooking

Kylie and Stormi couldn't be cuter as they finished up their Halloween baking video.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

