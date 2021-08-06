Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on the Bathing Debate

Watch : Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Who had bathing as a hot button topic on their 2021 bingo card?

Apparently the subject is up for more debate than we realized this year, as evidenced by the string of stars unexpectedly weighing in with their habits. Now joining the perhaps too candid chatter? Jake Gyllenhaal.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he admitted to Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Sounds like he's on the same wavelength as Dax Shepard, who also went public with his stance on soap, or rather, the lack thereof. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he argued during a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. "It's insane."