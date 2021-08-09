You Could Actually Be in One of Your Favorite Netflix Reality Shows

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

Get ready for your reality TV glow-up.

Yep, you can now be on a hit Netflix reality series, thanks to the streaming platform's new casting initiative. Starting today on Aug. 8, it's officially Netflix Reality August!

The "Netflix's World's Largest Reality Casting Call" can land you on steamy dating series like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Indian Matchmaking, or even put your social media prowess to the test in hit show The Circle.

"We are calling all reality fans to go to our new casting site NetflixReality.com and submit a one-minute video for the chance to be on one of our hit reality shows," the official press statement reads. "We're asking fans to 'be the real you' and show us their authentic, fabulous selves in their video submissions: No ring light, no glam, just be you!"

Eligible fans must be 18 or older to participate in this unprecedented "world's largest reality casting call."