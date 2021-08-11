Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Deal With an Unwanted House Guest On KUWTK

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Save a Bird Stuck in the House

Calling Kardashian animal control. 

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian hilariously attempt to let a bird out their Malibu vacation home in a sweet Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip. At least we know this one feathered friend has good taste—it won't leave the Kardashian-Jenner family closet! 

"Hello, bird?" Kendall sings. 

Khloe explains, "I opened up the closet, and it came for my face." 

Yet, Kendall empathizes with the little birdie. "Oh poor guy, how do we get him out?" she asks.

Khloe is more focused on how the bird got inside in the first place. "How the hell did he get in here?!" she jokes as the little bird flies up to the ceiling. Kendall points out that birds could "kill themselves" by hovering near vents. The bird retreats back into the famed Kardashian-Jenner closet for another look-around before finally flying out the bedroom patio door. 

"I needed that bird whistle of yours," Khloe jokes to Kendall.

This is one fowl pet Kendall and Khloe don't want to keep. Besides, Kendall has her hands full with pup Pyro already!

See the sisters take on the unwelcome house guest in the clip above. 

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

