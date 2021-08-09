Watch Teyana Taylor Plan Daughter Junie's Empire In LOL-Worthy We Got Love Sneak Peek

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Plan Daughter's YouTube Channel

Planning her empire.

During a sneak peek at the series premiere of E!'s We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Aug. 18, Teyana Taylor details what she has in store for daughter Junie. The precocious five-year-old already is a mini-me of multi-hyphenate star Teyana, so what better time to nurture Junie's flourishing stardom?

Junie directs dad Iman Shumpert for a video, telling her parents to move their "big ol' heads." For Teyana, Junie's sass is an endearing reminder that Junie will follow in her footsteps.

"I see so much of myself in Junie," Teyana gushes. "I just seeing how she carried herself. Me being from Harlem, that's definitely a New York thing, this swag, like, demanding of room. The more you hype me up, the more I'll give it to you, baby. That is Junie."

Teyana kicked off her career at just 15 years old, choreographing for Beyoncé and other music legends.