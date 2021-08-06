2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

MyKirei by KAO's Famous Foam Soap Now Comes in a Paw Print Design

Put your paws up if you want one!

By Emily Spain Aug 06, 2021 10:00 AMTags
HomeShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeTikTok
EComm, MyKirei's Paw Print Hand SoapMyKirei by KAO

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

A few months ago, MyKirei by KAO's flower foam soap went viral on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, and now there's a paw print version!

Made with vitamin-C rich Japanese Yuzu fruit extract and soothing rice water, each pump of this soap will reveal a perfectly-shaped paw print while helping to nourish and clean hands. Additionally, parents can rest easy knowing the famous soap is pediatrician and dermatologist-tested!

If you're sold on this pawsome soap like we are, scroll below to shop it!

read
Shop the Viral TikTok Sports Bra That Has 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews

MyKirei by KAO Paw Print Foam Hand Wash

Not only will this soap make you want to wash your hands more, but it's an eco-friendly buy! Once you're done with the 99% biodegradable soap, just pick up a refill!

$13
Amazon

Ready for more TikTok finds? Check out these viral products!

Trending Stories

1

Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Disputes Report on Cause of Death

2

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

3

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jessie J's Claim of How She Joined "Bang Bang"

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Disputes Report on Cause of Death

2

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

3

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jessie J's Claim of How She Joined "Bang Bang"

4

Swimmer Hector Pardoe Exits Olympic Race After Gruesome Injury

5

An Update on Jesse Williams & the Other Departed Docs of Grey's