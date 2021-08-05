Framing Britney Spears Director Responds to Singer's Remarks About "Humiliating Moments"

Watch : Britney Spears Wants Father "Immediately" Removed as Conservator

The director of Framing Britney Spears has nothing but empathy and support for Britney Spears as the singer continues her legal battle over her conservatorship, despite the star's criticism about the way her life has been documented onscreen.

The Emmy-nominated New York Times documentary, which focused on the star's past and present struggles, debuted on FX and Hulu in February. The 39-year-old pop star later said on social media she was "embarrassed" by how she was portrayed in the film and said it made her cry for two weeks. In July, a month after she gave a bombshell testimony in court against her conservatorship and co-conservator and father Jamie Spears, Britney wrote on Instagram that she "didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past."

In comments posted Thursday, Aug. 5, Framing Britney Spears' director, Samantha Stark, was asked by the The Hollywood Reporter about the singer's latter remarks.

"While we were making the film, we talked a lot about re-traumatizing Britney and her family by showing these moments," she said. "Part of the reason it's called Framing Britney Spears is there are these still-photo frames that were humiliating to her. We thought it was really important to pull outside the frame because so many people had all these assumptions based on one frame, one still image that they saw."