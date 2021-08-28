Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Tyler Baltierra

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

It's an extra special day in the Lowell-Baltierra household.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have welcomed another baby girl into the world.

"She's here & she's perfect!" he wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday, Aug. 28, sharing a short video of the couple's newborn daughter squirming while swaddled in a blanket inside a hospital bassinet.

The couple has not revealed the name of their rainbow baby. But in his post, Tyler, 29, included a crying emoji, a heart eyes emoji and a rose emoji. Half a day earlier, Catelynn, 29, wrote on Instagram, "Baby R is on her way...send positive vibes."

Their new arrival comes after Catelynn shared news in December 2020 that she had experienced a pregnancy loss. As for why she wanted to share it with fans, the MTV star said she realized other moms experienced similar situations.

"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she wrote on social media. "This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."