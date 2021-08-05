Proof #RichKids of Beverly Hills' Dorothy Wang Will Be on Season 2 of Bling Empire

Welcome back to reality TV, Dorothy Wang.
On Wednesday, August 4, the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum was spotted filming for season two of Netflix's Bling Empire. In the new production pic, Wang was dressed to the nines as she donned a striking neon green shirt, classic blue jeans and crisp white top.
The former E! personality seemingly teased her new role on Instagram by sharing footage from a recent outing with season one Bling Empire star Jaime Xie. In the video shared to her Instagram story, Wang and Xie grabbed some goodies while shopping at Erewhon Market.
Wang captioned the post, "Back in our natural habitat."
The reality TV vet further hinted at her new gig by writing on an upload from Aug. 5, "I have a secret, can you keep it? Forgot to take the stickers off my bag shh don't tell."
What was even more telling? The post featured Wang wearing the same outfit mentioned above. According to an E! News source, Wang has been "having fun" as it's been a "really great" filming experience so far.
The insider added, "She gets along with mostly everyone."
In May, it was reported that Wang would be joining the Netflix hit for season two. While the season two cast has yet to be confirmed, Wang, who is the daughter of Chinese real estate billionaire Roger Wang, certainly seems like the perfect addition as Bling Empire follows the fabulously wealthy lives of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles.
And, for those who missed the cultural phenomenon on E!, #RichKids of Beverly Hills followed Queen Bee Wang and her young, rich and fabulous Beverly Hills squad. So, Bling Empire is well within her wheelhouse.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Wang fits in with the Bling Empire clique, which includes Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie and Kane Lim.
For more news about Bling Empire and other Netflix shows, click here.