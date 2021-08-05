Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Went to Emergency Room for Heavy Bleeding Days After Giving Birth

Watch : Julie Chen Tells All on "Celebrity Big Brother" Stars

Nicole Franzel is letting fans know she's doing okay following a postpartum health scare.



The Big Brother alum—who recently gave birth to a baby boy named Arrow on July 23 with husband and former co-star, Victor Arroyo—revealed on Aug. 5 in an Instagram Story that she had to make a trip to the emergency room after experiencing "heavy bleeding."



Answering a fan's question on how the process of "recovery from her c-section" was going, the 29-year-old new mom wrote, "It's pretty good! I ended up bleeding pretty heavily and thought I was hemorrhaging since I was going through pads so quickly and went to the ER a few days ago. It was so sudden & so much bleeding, it scared the crap out of me."



Reassuring everyone that she was indeed okay and on the safe road to recovery, she added, "But everyday, I'm a little better. Thanks for asking!"