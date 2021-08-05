Go Inside Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' "Real and Happy" Nashville Home

Watch : Thomas Rhett's Kids in Tutus Starring in His Music Video

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' eye for style is simply "Unforgettable."

As the couple continues to delight fans with their family memories and love story, many followers are curious to get an inside look at their home life in Nashville. Ladies and gentlemen, do we have some good news for you.

In the August/September 2021 issue of House Beautiful, the pair opened up their Nashville home and it's the downstairs rooms that are the true stars of the show.

"I really wanted it to feel like our grandparents' homes," Lauren shared with the publication. "Their homes—and the memories made in them—are what inspired us to build a home for our family and friends."

With help from interior designer April Tomlin, Thomas Rhett and Lauren were able to create a space perfect for three kids who can't help but add even more charm to the property.

"There are already stains on the carpets, markers on the walls, fingernail polish spilled on the wood floors, but it is a real and happy home," Lauren added. "I love how much love it holds."