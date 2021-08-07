Cheat Sheet: Ice-T Loves Coco's Breastfeeding and Meghan Markle's Birthday Video Offers Home Life Clues

Watch : Meghan Markle Receives Love From Royals on Her 40th Birthday

In the iconic words of Rihanna: Cheers to the freakin' weekend.

We're not gonna lie, it's been a marathon of a week, filled with a ton of celebrity news, not to mention a little event going on called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ever heard of it? It's been hard to keep up and it's literally our job to do that, so it's understandable if you are feeling a bit behind on all the happenings. That's where the Cheat Sheet, your digestible rundown of the week's biggest stories, comes in.

Feel free to take what you need from this report about Ice-T and Coco Austin's breastfeeding controversy and Meghan Markle's big birthday celebration, among other major stories, and use it to your social advantage this weekend, whether you're in need of a fun topic at happy hour or just want to keep up with all the hot takes on your social media feeds. Sometimes it really is OK to fake it 'til you make it.