Cheat Sheet: Ice-T Loves Coco's Breastfeeding and Meghan Markle's Birthday Video Offers Home Life Clues

In the iconic words of Rihanna: Cheers to the freakin' weekend.
We're not gonna lie, it's been a marathon of a week, filled with a ton of celebrity news, not to mention a little event going on called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ever heard of it? It's been hard to keep up and it's literally our job to do that, so it's understandable if you are feeling a bit behind on all the happenings. That's where the Cheat Sheet, your digestible rundown of the week's biggest stories, comes in.
Feel free to take what you need from this report about Ice-T and Coco Austin's breastfeeding controversy and Meghan Markle's big birthday celebration, among other major stories, and use it to your social advantage this weekend, whether you're in need of a fun topic at happy hour or just want to keep up with all the hot takes on your social media feeds. Sometimes it really is OK to fake it 'til you make it.
Ice-T Wants Y'all to Chill the F--k Out: After the Law & Order: SVU star's wife Coco revealed that she still breastfeeds their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, the Internet reacted the way the Internet does: By completely losing its mind--or, you know, timeline. So, the rapper decided to take to Twitter to defend his other half.
"News Flash!" the 63-year-old star wrote on Aug. 4. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then..." He then added, "Me Too!!!" You gotta love the honesty, right?
Follow-up tweets included, "Shout out to EVERYONE that love to suck a titty or two!" and "Just wait till they find out how much I love Coco's Booty! Lol."
Ice-T's tweets come after Coco revealed to Us Weekly that their daughter Chanel "still likes my boob," even though she also partakes in a regular diet.
"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?'" the 42-year-old model told the outlet. "And I'm like, 'My child's eating steak and hamburgers.' She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding [with] the mother. Why take that away from her?"
You do you, Coco. You do you.
This Is 40: While us mere mortals pretend we don't want anything for our birthdays and then get mad when our family and friends don't get us the perfect gift, Meghan Markle celebrated her big 4-0 with a new charity initiative.
The Duchess of Sussex launched 40x40, a global effort to get people to commit to giving 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce, telling Melissa McCarthy in a video call, "Over 2 million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect."
Of course, we also used this opportunity to find Easter eggs about Markle and Prince Harry's home life. Listen, we never said we were role models.
And the Gold Medal Goes To...: Who needs gold when bronze looks so good? After withdrawing from several events to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles made a remarkable comeback, earning third place in the balance beam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After her inspiring return, Biles weighed in on whether or not she would return for the 2024 Games and her answer might surprise you.
Also heading home with a bronze medal were the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, besting Australia 4-3 after a shocking loss to Canada in the semifinals. Gold or bronze, we are "LFG" forever.
In other Olympic news, shot putter Ryan Crouser read an emotional letter to his grandfather, who died the day before the athlete left for Tokyo, after winning his second gold medal and we'd also like to award him his third for most tearjerking moment. Speaking of crying, we dare you not to after watching this video of gold medal-winning gymnast and all-around delight Suni Lee reuniting with her family on national television.
Catch up on all of our 2020 Olympics coverage here.
Code Red, Code Red: You didn't think Taylor Swift would let you have a peaceful weekend now, did you? Oh, you did? That's sweet. Break out your magnifying glass 'cause the superstar is sending fans clue-hunting once again after posting a cryptic puzzle on social media.
To tease her upcoming release of her re-recorded Red album, Swift posting an image of a vault along with a series of seemingly random (but obviously not random) letters. "*presses post* *cackles maniacally*," she captioned the video. Swift also noted the post's level of difficulty as "casually cruel in the name of being honest," a reference to her hit Red track "All Too Well."
Check out our exhaustive breakdown of all the clues here and just know our home office currently looks like Carrie's map-and-string wall on Homeland. It's fine, we're fine, everything's fine.
Lewk of the Week:
Blake Lively. Need we say more? The Gossip Girl star made an epic return to the red carpet when she attended the New York premiere of husband Ryan Reynold's latest movie, Free Guy. Can you believe it took that guy this long to go Instagram official with her?
Instagram of the Week:
Can we discuss the flex that was Nicki Minaj manifesting that she could possibly take over Andy Cohen's role and host The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion? (This is also your gentle reminder to catch up on RHOP ASAP because it is. So. Good.)
Quote of the Week: While promoting her new Netflix series Cooking With Paris on E!'s Daily Pop, Paris Hilton revealed the snack she and BFF Kim Kardashian used to make back in the day.
"Just, like, little cheese sandwiches," Hilton shared. "Just, like things before we were going out or going somewhere, or when we got home late at night." That's
hot refreshingly normal!