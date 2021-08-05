Jameela Jamil Says Addison Rae’s He’s All That Movie Looks “F--king Terrible”

He's All That really isn't all that, according to Jameela Jamil.
Netflix revealed the first trailer of the gender-swapped She's All That remake—starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae—on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Jameela was not sold. Well, that's putting it lightly. In the actual words of The Good Place actress, "This looks objectively F--king terrible."
She retweeted the trailer and made her final judgment of the Aug. 27 movie, which is directed by Mean Girls' Mark Waters.
Despite her hot take, Jameela confessed that He's All That might actually turn out to be a smash hit.
She prophesized that, since it looks so bad to her, "That means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1." The 35-year-old self-described "feminist-in-progress" later explained, "You'll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."
One follower agreed with her early assessment of the film, while simultaneously writing, "But that's also how I felt about your performance in The Good Place."
Jameela took it in stride, replying that the comment was "100 percent fair." She said, "I had never acted before and had no idea what is was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."
One user then defended the TikTok star by saying, "neither has Addison and she's doing great. So chill out." Jameela clarified that she "didn't say anything about Addison" specifically, just that "the film looks bad."
Indeed, He's All That is Addison's first major acting role, though she's no stranger to the camera. The 20-year-old Louisiana native has more than 82 million TikTok followers and made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season. On Aug. 4, Addison said she was "so incredibly excited" to share the movie trailer.
As for Jameela, her loyal fans praised her for speaking her mind, with one saying, "I can't love u more, you're always so true and never care ab what other people think. I admire u so much." Jameela responded, "Nobody matters. It's only important how you feel about yourself, and how Keanu Reeves would feel about you if he met you."
He's All That also stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer and Isabella Crovetti, in addition to a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian. Watch the trailer above.