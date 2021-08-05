Jennifer Aniston Has the Perfect Reaction to Wearing the Same Suit as Harry Styles

This major fashion moment is a "Sign of the Times."
Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston might be part of different circles but it appears they have the same sense of style. Case in point? The Friends alum and former One Direction member sent their fans into a frenzy after it was discovered they wore the same exact Gucci suit.
Of course, both Harry, 27, and Jennifer, 52, put their own spin on the statement-making piece—which features a unique print in a kaleidoscope of brown tones.
The "Watermelon Sugar" musician, who is an ambassador for the luxury brand, first donned the color-block pantsuit at the 2021 Brit Awards in May. He styled the ensemble with Gucci sneakers and a leather brown handbag.
As for Jen? She looked effortlessly chic modeling the power suit for her cover shoot of InStyle's September issue. The Morning Show actress accessorized the bold number with white heeled Gucci loafers, diamond-embellished rings and a Carolina Bucci scarf.
It didn't take long for Jennifer to catch wind of her epic twinning moment with Harry.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 4, she posted a side-by-side photo of her and the 27-year-old pop star rocking the same suit.
"Just call me Harriet Styles," she quipped.
Writer Evan Ross Katz pointed out that the 52-year-old star and the Don't Worry Darling actor have worn matching outfits before.
In addition to the Gucci pantsuit, Harry previously wore a fitted white shirt that read, "Save the Drama for Your Mama." It's a tee Jennifer's Friends character, Rachel Green, wears in the season 10 premiere of the beloved series.
While Jen is clearly a fan of Harry's, she recently gushed over another major celebrity: Jennifer Lopez.
For her InStyle cover story, which hits newsstands on Aug. 20, the A-lister explained just how much she admires J.Lo on the red carpet.
"I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing," the Emmy winner raved. "She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer."
When it comes to mastering her own killer poses during awards season, Jennifer admitted she tries to "connect with those people holding cameras."
"Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello," she shared. "If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."