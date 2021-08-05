Jennifer Aniston Has the Perfect Reaction to Wearing the Same Suit as Harry Styles

Watch : How Jennifer Aniston Changed Tyler Cameron's Life

This major fashion moment is a "Sign of the Times."

Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston might be part of different circles but it appears they have the same sense of style. Case in point? The Friends alum and former One Direction member sent their fans into a frenzy after it was discovered they wore the same exact Gucci suit.

Of course, both Harry, 27, and Jennifer, 52, put their own spin on the statement-making piece—which features a unique print in a kaleidoscope of brown tones.

The "Watermelon Sugar" musician, who is an ambassador for the luxury brand, first donned the color-block pantsuit at the 2021 Brit Awards in May. He styled the ensemble with Gucci sneakers and a leather brown handbag.

As for Jen? She looked effortlessly chic modeling the power suit for her cover shoot of InStyle's September issue. The Morning Show actress accessorized the bold number with white heeled Gucci loafers, diamond-embellished rings and a Carolina Bucci scarf.