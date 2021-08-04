See the Juicy First Teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story

Watch : Taylor Schilling Responds to Monica Lewinsky Snub

We doubt the Clintons are going to love the latest season of American Crime Story.

Days after FX shared the first look of their key art for season three of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, the network upped the ante by sharing a juicy new teaser on Wednesday, August 4. In the just-released footage, Monica Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, packages up a present for "Bill." The Bill in question is, of course, former President Bill Clinton, who is played by Clive Owen.

As Monica makes her way through the West Wing, a message reads: "Based on a true story. Washington D.C., 1995. The President of the United States had a secret affair with a 22-year-old intern."

While Monica doesn't say anything in the new teaser, the actions of those around her speak volumes. For example, a secretary with an all-knowing look buzzes over the intercom, "Mr. President, Ms. Lewinsky is here to see you."