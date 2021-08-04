Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Living Their Best Lives on Vacation in Italy

Ciao America!
Several U.S. celebs have been spotted vacationing in Italy in recent weeks. Included among them is Angelina Jolie, who was spotted with her children in Venice. On her trip to Italy, the Oscar winner was also joined by married artists JR and Prune Nourry.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck spent some time on the Italian island of Capri. Their visit followed a romantic trip to the South of France, where they celebrated her birthday and appeared to re-create scenes from her 2002 music video "Jenny From the Block." Also during their European vacay, J.Lo shared her first Instagram photo of Ben—a steamy PDA pic.
"They are very happy together and had an amazing week," a source told E! News on Monday, Aug. 2. "They spent as much time together as they could this summer and now will be getting back to work."
Additionally, Nicky Hilton was recently photographed in Capri, as were engaged couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. This past weekend, the "Firework" singer performed at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event on the island.
Who else was spotted in Capri recently? Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who recently made their romance Instagram official in a way that appeared to have been inspired by a certain other star.
"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned her big reveal.
Jason later told E! News, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
See photos of celebs living their best lives on vacation in Italy: