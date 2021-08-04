2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Face Mask Chains to Up Your Style Game

Never lose your mask again, and look chic while protecting yourself and others.

E-comm: Face Mask Chains

It's time to start getting comfortable wearing masks again!

Whether you always seem to lose your mask or are looking for a way to make mask-wearing chicer, you definitely need a face mask chain. Not only do these affordable and functional accessories make it easier to keep your mask in place, but they're great for days when you have to go in and out of stores and restaurants that require you to mask up. While medical-grade face masks aren't the most fashion-forward, they keep you safe. But with the help of a fun mask chain, you can transform your outfit in an instant.

Below, we rounded 10 insanely cute face mask chains that we think you'll like, too!

Pearl Sunglass & Face Mask Chain

How chic is this pearl face mask chain?! We love how you can use it for sunglasses, too.

$75
$65
Lele Sadoughi

Petit Moments Beaded Mask Chain

These colorful beads are sure to upgrade any boring mask.

$35
Revolve

Personalized Mask Chain with Name

You can never lose your mask now that you have a mask chain with your name on it.

$19
Amazon

Acrylic Tortoise Mask Chain

This sunglass holder also functions as a stylish mask chain.

$13
Amazon

Flat Link Chain

Available in clear, neon pink and neon green, this chain link necklace will help you keep your mask close by in style.

$25
QUAY

8 Other Reasons Julia Chain

This classy chain is perfect for dressing up any mask for special occasions. 

$39
$24
Revolve

Colorful Personalized Beaded Mask Chain by ByJennaLee

If you are as obsessed with the camp jewelry trend as we are, then this mask chain is a definite "add to cart."

$30
Etsy

Acrylic Link Face Mask Chain

Choose from over 20 finishes and customize this mask chain to your liking.

$22
Etsy

Golden Daisy Sunglass and Face Mask Chain

Add a little flower power to your outfit with this daisy link face mask chain.

$85
$65
Lele Sadoughi

Luv Me Face Mask Chain

We heart this mask chain made from 14k gold plated brass.

$28
$22
Frasier Sterling

