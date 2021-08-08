2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jonah Hill's permanent display of body positivity, Harry Styles' facial hair, Bella Hadid's throwback hairstyle and more celebrity transformations went down this week.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 08, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Jonah HillKourtney KardashianCelebritiesFeaturesHarry StylesTransformation
Watch: Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes just went down in Hollywood.

Several stars underwent hair transformations this week, including Bella Hadid and Zoey Deutch, who both stepped out rocking the same throwback trend. Meanwhile, Harry Styles chose to go in a new direction, with the singer's fans freaking out over the return of his moustache. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian took her relationship with Travis Barker to the next level. No, we're not talking about marriage, but the reality star did let her rock star BF cut her hair, which is arguably a much bigger display of trust, if you ask us. 

While all of those celeb's changes were temporary, Jonah Hill made a major decision—a permanent one—to show off his commitment to body positivity. You truly love to see it. And a 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite showed off her new figure after losing close to 100 pounds.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Harry Styles

Talk about a fine line.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mustache made a triumphant return and, as expected, the Internet just couldn't seem to get enough of it. After returning from a trip to Italy with Olivia Wilde, the 27-year-old star was spotted by a fan while at a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Following the July 31 encounter, the fan—as anyone in that situation would—shared the overwhelmingly good news with her followers on TikTok.

It all started when @arieastman first uploaded a video of herself casually sipping coffee on TikTok with the text in the video reading, "When you realize you are sitting next to Harry Styles and didn't f--king wash your hair." Adding to the shock of the moment, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just thought I'd have a lazy Saturday morning at my local coffee shop and Harry Styles is here."

Much to the delight of fans, she then shared a quick video of the artist hanging out and having a good time with friends, which made it more than clear that not only was he in seemingly good spirits, but maybe most importantly, the singer is back to having a ‘stache.

In a follow-up video, Arie explained that although she didn't talk to Styles personally (but casually waved to his friend's dog), he "seemed really nice and seemed happy."

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shed "All Of the Small Things"—literally.

Kardashian posted a questionable pic on July 30, proving she's really letting her hair down for summer...thanks to a special cut from boyfriend Travis Barker. The 42-year-old Poosh founder captioned an Instagram Story of her long locks laying on the floor, "haircuts by @travisbarker." It seems like she chopped off almost  four inches, though the mother of three didn't fully reveal her new 'do by the Blink-182 drummer.

Instagram
Jonah Hill

The Superbad star is serious about promoting body positivity and he's got the ink to back it up.

On Aug. 1, the 37-year-old Oscar nominee posted a photo of himself showing off a new back tattoo that read, "Body Love," which parodies the "rock on" hand gesture logo of water sports apparel company Body Glove.

Hill's mom, costume designer Sharon Feldstein, commented, "I love this and you." Zoe Kravitz wrote, "yessssssssssss."

In February, the Wolf of Wall Street star, who also has other tattoos, was photographed by paparazzi while surfing, leading him to take to Instagram to open up about his relationship with his body. 

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," Hill shared. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

TLC
Angela Deem

After a series of surgeries and losing a whopping 90 pounds, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star was ready to debut her new glam look and slim physique.

Fans of the hit TLC reality series watched Deem's weight loss journey during season six of the spin-off, but the reality star showed off her transformation on Instagram July 29, posting a selfie from her birthday dinner in Las Vegas. 

In addition to dropping almost 100 pounds, the long-time 90 Day fan favorite underwent breast reduction, liposuction and gastric sleeve procedures in Aug. 2020 after tying the knot with Michael Ilesanmi in January.

"I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight," Deem told Us Weekly in March. "I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once."

The extra weight caused health problems, leading Deem to believe she would die if she didn't change her lifestyle. "I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries, I was out of breath," the grandmother explained.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Zoey Deutch

We're, like, totally bugging over the Set It Up star's new throwback 'do.

Deutch was photographed on the set of her latest film Not Okay in NYC on July 30 sporting a '90s trend that has made a comeback this summer: Money pieces, which are two chunky highlights on the front pieces of her hair. 

The 26-year-old later posted one of the snaps to her Instagram account to officially present her new character to her followers, captioning the photo, "introducing: danni sanders."

Some of Deutch's famous friends took to the comments to gush over her look, with Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch writing, "Wait I love your hair like this." Maggie Rogers also weighed in, commenting, "omfg."

Instagram/Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Orange you digging the model's bold new hairstyle? 

Similar to Deutch, Hadid also showed off money piece highlights in an Instagram pic posted on Aug. 3. The 24-year-old's two front strands were bluntly chopped and dyed a vibrant orange hue, a stark contrast against her signature brunette locks. 

Hadid casually debuted the transformation in a carousel of photos showing off her recent night out with friends in NYC, captioning the series, "A sweet dinner to celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer!"

Wella Professionals/Danielle Canseco
Becca Kufrin

This former Bachelorette is looking ready for paradise. 

Kufrin decided to change up her look this summer, with the reality star and podcast host telling E! News, "Life has been pretty busy lately, so it's been a while since I was able to give my hair the proper TLC that it deserves. Needless to say, there was definitely a lot of built up damage and dullness."

The 31-year-old turned to her hairstylist Danielle Canseco and Wlla Professionals Koleston Perfect to freshen up her 'do, explaining, "because there's so many gorgeous shades to choose from to find the perfect brunette look, plus it's also specifically formulated to protect hair from free radicals and give it a healthy shine and depth."

Kufrin, who is set to appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, also decided to add in some dark blonde highlights that "really enhanced the color. It's a new, fresh look that I needed and I feel brand new again!"

Wella Professionals/Foxy Officer
Drew Sidora

This reality star is feeling peachy keen after her hair transformation.

Sidora, 36, debuted her new look on Instagram, adding some lighter streaks to her dark bob. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member turned to Wella Professionals' Passionista Foxy Officer for the hair makeover, with Officer dubbing Sidora's look "Tajin Peach." 

"Time for a healthy hair make-over by @foxyroxhair using @wellahairusa Koleston Perfect," Sidora wrote on Instagram of her new hair color. "She picked a color that keeps my hair healthy and it feels so strong."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in Daring Outfit at Kanye West's Event

2

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Photo

3

Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in Daring Outfit at Kanye West's Event

2

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Photo

3

Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times

4

Celebs React to Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Relationship Milestone

5

How TVD Fans Caused Ian Somerhalder's Character to Be Rewritten