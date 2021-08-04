Farrah Abraham Has a Message for Chrissy Teigen After Social Media Controversy

Watch : Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

Still waiting for an apology.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham may be a lot of things, but she is certainly not a fan of hypocrisy. The Dream Twenties author exclusively revealed on E! News' Just the Sip podcast on Aug. 4 where things really stand with Chrissy Teigen following claims of cyberbullying.

"I hope she's in a better place," Abraham told host Justin Sylvester. "I still have not been apologized to. I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

Teigen previously tweeted in 2013 that Farrah was an "idiot" for releasing a sex tape. "Absolutely sickened at the fact that idiot teen mom commissioned her own sex tape and is pretending to be confused/distraught. EFF YOU," Teigen wrote. "Seriously. This is what we have come to. This idiot from teen mom feels such hunger for fame and money and WE AS PEOPLE WILL EMPOWER HER."