Flip or Flop's Christina Haack Warns Fans About "Rude" Comments on Photo With Boyfriend Josh Hall

Watch : Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Tension

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all!

That's Christina Haack motto, after setting boundaries with her followers regarding her new (and relatively private) romance with realtor Josh Hall.

The Flip or Flop star got real on Instagram after posting a new pic of the couple smiling, with her arms wrapped around Hall's shoulders. "Summer nights with my number 1," she wrote.

But because this isn't the HGTV star's first rodeo, she also added, "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people."

The 38-year-old mother of three filed for divorce from second husband Ant Anstead in November 2020 after less than two years of marriage and was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018. (She and Anstead have one son together, Hudson, 1; she and El Moussa have two kids: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.) E! News reported in July that she had confirmed her relationship with Hall.

In her Instagram post, Haack said that people "are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s--t," adding, "Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself."